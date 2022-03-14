Florida faces strong storms, possible flooding in the upcoming days

Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and stray tornadoes are possible from yet another round of thunderstorms expected to traverse Florida tomorrow and Wednesday. The threat arises from a developing weather system that will dip into the Gulf Coast early Tuesday.

On Monday morning, a low pressure center was entering the Central Plains from the Rocky Mountain West and circulation around it was already drawing a deep pool of moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico. The surface low is expected to strengthen as it migrates eastward, sliding into the western Gulf Coast by late Monday.

As the system travels through the Southeast, strong thunderstorms are expected to fire up. A moisture rich atmosphere and strong mid-level winds over the region will allow these storms to produce torrential rain rates, strong winds and potentially even a few tornadoes.

A broken squall line of thunderstorms should approach the Emerald Coast shortly after lunchtime on Tuesday, arriving to the Forgotten Coast around the evening commute. Before midnight, the line of storms is expected to push into North Florida. Near midnight through the predawn hours, the cells should impact Central Florida: The storms will be particularly dangerous in this region because of their time of arrival.

Activity is finally expected to arrive to South Florida by the mid-morning on Wednesday before clearing the peninsula. A second round of thunderstorms is possible along the entire Florida Atlantic Coast on Wednesday afternoon as the cold front associated with the system traverses the peninsula.

Flooding rainfall is a primary concern from these storms, as atmospheric humidity will be ample and in some areas the ground is still saturated from last week’s deluge. In addition, damaging wind gusts and stray tornadoes will be possible.

In anticipation of the unsettled weather Tuesday and Wednesday everyone is encouraged to ensure they have multiple methods of receiving weather alerts: And should a warning be issued for your area, seek appropriate shelter.

