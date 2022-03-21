Florida tops 1 million recreational boats

More than 1 million recreational boats are registered in Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The agency announced Friday that the number had been surpassed, with the most vessel registrations in Miami-Dade County, with 74,622, followed by Pinellas County, with 53,867; Lee County, with 50,304; Broward County, with 47,741; and Hillsborough County, with 41,495.

Florida requires vessels to be registered with local tax collectors within 30 days of purchase. Registration is not required for non-motor-powered vessels less than 16 feet long, along with canoes, kayaks, racing shells and rowing sculls.

As the state passed the 1 million benchmark, the commission tried to highlight the importance of safety.

“With more boats on the water, we want to spread the word about boating safety to both residents and visitors enjoying Florida’s year-round boating season,” Maj. Rob Beaton, leader of the commission’s Boating and Waterways Section, said in a statement. “A safe day while boating is a great day. Nothing can ruin a fun and memorable experience on the water faster than a boating accident.”

However, scientists worry that increased boating is taking a toll on fish. In a study published earlier this month, University of Miami Rosenstiel marine biologist Jerry Ault reported a steady decline of more than a dozen reef fish, including red and grouper, lane snapper and yellowtail. He found 85 percent are now overfished compared to historic numbers. Meanwhile, Ault said, the number of vessels has risen 410 percent since the 1960s.

The numbers of vessels is expected to double, he said, by the 2030s.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.