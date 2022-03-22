© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

DeSantis says he will approve teacher pay increases as part of Florida's budget

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 22, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
Teachers across Florida will be getting raises after Gov. Ron DeSantis said he intends to approve $800 million toward pay increases as part of next year's Florida's state budget during a news conference at Renaissance Charter School in Wellington on March 21, 2022.
Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
Twitter
Teachers across Florida will be getting raises after Gov. Ron DeSantis said he intends to approve $800 million toward pay increases as part of next year's Florida's state budget during a news conference at Renaissance Charter School in Wellington on March 21, 2022.

Teachers across Florida will be getting raises after Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he intends to approve $800 million toward pay increases as part of next year's $112.1 billion proposed Florida state budget.

According to a press release, DeSantis approved the funds to raise the minimum pay for teachers as well as increasing veteran teacher salaries.

“Over the last three years, we have worked hard to increase teacher pay,” DeSantis said in the release. “We have invested more than $2 billion in teacher pay, and with rising inflation, this could not come at a better time. This will help Florida to recruit and retain great teachers.”

Once approved, the minimum salary for teachers will increase to at least $47,000, according to the release. That ranks ninth in the nation, and is up from the $40,000 (26th in the nation) in 2020.

DeSantis was accompanied by several teachers and principals during his Monday news conference at the Renaissance Charter School in Wellington.

“What is nice about this for teachers is that you made a commitment for our teachers that you would raise base pay to sustain a living,” Renaissance Charter School principal Christopher Glinton said. “This is very important. From a leadership perspective, when I am looking for talent to hire, I don’t want salary to be a deciding factor in that a teacher won’t join our organization because they can’t afford it.”

Added Loren Temes, a second-grade teacher at the school: “I don’t think people always understand the countless hours we put into our work. I truly love my students. I am constantly thinking of things to help teach them and it is nice to be appreciated and be respected.”

Public school teachers and principals also received $1,000 bonuses last year through federal coronavirus relief funds.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags

News Florida teachersteacher payFlorida budgetGov. Ron DeSantisnewseducation
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
The spending plan includes $2 million to continue efforts to remove Burmese pythons like this one and other non-native wildlife from the Everglades.
  1. Planned spending approved by Florida lawmakers ranges from airplanes to zoos
  2. 6 in 10 teachers experienced physical violence or verbal aggression during COVID
  3. This school wasn't built for the new climate reality. Yours may not be either
  4. Teachers on the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, new neuroscience center, Murder On the Beach Mystery Bookstore