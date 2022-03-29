© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Broward’s public hospital systems set out a plan for unprecedented collaboration

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Cindy Krischer Goodman
Published March 29, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
HP3SLUI7YRA6LLR42UXI2KNR5E.jpg
Carline Jean
/
South Florida Sun Sentinel
Board members of Memorial Healthcare and Broward Health during a joint meeting in Hollywood on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Broward County’s two public health care systems met jointly Monday night for the first time in their history and vowed to come up with creative ways to work together.

The boards of South and North Broward Hospital Districts voted independently to direct their CEOs to put together workgroups that will bring ideas forward for partnerships and collaboration.

The two systems already have begun conversations on a partnership for a new hospital in Sunrise, and Broward Health has hired Memorial Healthcare System to consult on information technology and electronic health records.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

News Broward CountynewsLocal News
Cindy Krischer Goodman
See stories by Cindy Krischer Goodman