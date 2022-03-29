Broward’s public hospital systems set out a plan for unprecedented collaboration

Broward County’s two public health care systems met jointly Monday night for the first time in their history and vowed to come up with creative ways to work together.

The boards of South and North Broward Hospital Districts voted independently to direct their CEOs to put together workgroups that will bring ideas forward for partnerships and collaboration.

The two systems already have begun conversations on a partnership for a new hospital in Sunrise, and Broward Health has hired Memorial Healthcare System to consult on information technology and electronic health records.

