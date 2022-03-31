© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

All-Black expedition to attempt Mount Everest summit

Published March 31, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT
mt everest
Claude Florin
/
Flickr
Mt. Everest

For adventurers around the world, summitting Mount Everest is seen as the ultimate accomplishment. More than 6,000 mountaineers have reached this highest point on Earth — but only nine Black people are known to have ever reached that pinnacle.

A new all-Black expedition aims to change that. Host Scott Tong speaks with Philip Henderson, the leader of the Full Circle Everest Expedition, which will attempt to bring 10 Black climbers up to 29,032 feet.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

News newstravelMt. Everestsports
Related Content
The Norwegian Gateway cruise ship is moored at PortMiami on Jan. 7 in Miami. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its advisory warning Wednesday for cruise travel after more than two years of warning Americans.
  1. CDC drops its COVID-19 risk advisory for cruise ship travel
  2. The Traveling Child: How One Miami Family is Using Their Story To Inspire Through Travel
  3. Everest Gets A Growth Spurt As China, Nepal Revise Official Elevation Upward
  4. Nepal Cracks Down On Messy Everest Climbers