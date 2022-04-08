Miami City Ballet to continue its pandemic-era "pop-up" shows

Last year, when COVID-19 made it difficult or impossible for South Florida ballet lovers to get to the show, Miami City Ballet brought the show to them.

And now, the company is continuing the free, pop-up performances it started last year as a response to the pandemic.

Miami City Ballet describes its "To Florida, With Love" pop-up series as a celebration of South Florida's diverse neighborhoods.

Each of the 11 works in the series has been choreographed by an MCB dancer and will be performed by members of the company.

They encompass many different styles from ballet to Latin jazz to contemporary and modern dance.

IF YOU GO:

Miami City Ballet

"To Florida, With Love"

FREE pop-up performances

Various dates through May, 2022

Next performance dates are:

Saturday, April 9, 4 p.m. at the African American Research Library in Fort Lauderdale (2650 Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale)

Free with registration.

An hour-long outdoor performance that features the premiere of dancer Luiz Silva’s In Perpetuity.

Silva and the dancers will also do a Q&A that discusses the inspiration for the work as well as his exploration of what it means to be a Black male in ballet.

Sunday, April 10, 1 p.m. at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach (4000 Morikami Park Rd, Delray Beach)

Free with paid admission.

The performance will be followed by a Q&A with choreographer Ariel Rose and dancers who created a special work for the Morikami — Meiyo No Tame.

It's inspired by the onna-bugeisha, female warriors in pre-modern Japan who fought alongside their husbands to defend their villages.

