© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Second Act
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, WLRN has brought you the stories of how South Florida's arts organizations had to change the way they connected with their audiences during shutdowns. Now that the curtain has gone up once again at so many local venues, our reporting series called Second Act will cover the possible lasting impacts of those changes.If you've got a story for us, please send an email to talktous@wlrnnews.org with the words "Second Act" in the subject line.

Miami City Ballet to continue its pandemic-era "pop-up" shows

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Christine DiMattei
Published April 8, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT
Luiz Silva.jpg
Christopher Duggan
/
Miami City Ballet dancer Luiz Silva

With its "To Florida, With Love" series of free, short performances, Miami City Ballet aims to celebrate South Florida's diversity.

Last year, when COVID-19 made it difficult or impossible for South Florida ballet lovers to get to the show, Miami City Ballet brought the show to them.

And now, the company is continuing the free, pop-up performances it started last year as a response to the pandemic.

Miami City Ballet describes its "To Florida, With Love" pop-up series as a celebration of South Florida's diverse neighborhoods.

Each of the 11 works in the series has been choreographed by an MCB dancer and will be performed by members of the company.

They encompass many different styles from ballet to Latin jazz to contemporary and modern dance.

IF YOU GO:

Miami City Ballet
"To Florida, With Love"
FREE pop-up performances
Various dates through May, 2022

Next performance dates are:

Saturday, April 9, 4 p.m. at the African American Research Library in Fort Lauderdale (2650 Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale)

Free with registration.

An hour-long outdoor performance that features the premiere of dancer Luiz Silva’s In Perpetuity.

Silva and the dancers will also do a Q&A that discusses the inspiration for the work as well as his exploration of what it means to be a Black male in ballet.

Sunday, April 10, 1 p.m. at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach (4000 Morikami Park Rd, Delray Beach)

Free with paid admission.

The performance will be followed by a Q&A with choreographer Ariel Rose and dancers who created a special work for the Morikami — Meiyo No Tame.

It's inspired by the onna-bugeisha, female warriors in pre-modern Japan who fought alongside their husbands to defend their villages.

Tags

News Second Actarts and culture Local Newsnews
Christine DiMattei
Years ago, after racking her brains trying to find a fun, engaging, creative night gig to subsidize her acting habit, Chris decided to ride her commercial voiceover experience into the fast-paced world of radio broadcasting. She started out with traffic reporting, moved on to news -- and never looked back. Since then, Chris has worked in newsrooms throughout South Florida, producing stories for radio broadcasts and the web.
See stories by Christine DiMattei
Related Content
FillipeliBrothersTango.jpeg
  1. Miami's International Queer Tango Festival invites LGBTQ dancers to the milonga
  2. Free 'Nutcracker' tickets are Miami City Ballet's gift to South Florida's everyday heroes
  3. Palm Beach Arts And Tourism Summit Focused On Dialogue Around Equity, Inclusion
  4. With 'Men Who Dance,' South Florida Troupes Explore The World Of The Male Dancer