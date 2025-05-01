Mortgage balances and monthly payments of Florida homeowners rank 14th highest in U.S.

Florida homeowners have an average mortgage balance of more than $252,000, with an average monthly mortgage payment of $2,066, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website.

In its latest study, States Adding the Most Mortgage Debt, WalletHub reports that Americans collectively owe more than $12.6 trillion in mortgage debt. The study highlights where homeowners are facing the greatest challenges.

WalletHub reviewed proprietary data from Q3 2024 to Q4 2024 to compare mortgage debt trends across all 50 states. Florida ranked 14th in its study.