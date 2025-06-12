South Miami, Coral Gables replace parking meters with trees

You might have noticed fewer parking meters and more trees in some parts of South Florida recently.

In a partnership with PayByPhone, the cities of South Miami and Coral Gables have begun replacing parking meters with trees.

Sarah Claridge, a communications consultant with PayByPhone, said this is part of a sustainability program.

"[PayByPhone] are working with cities and the city of South Miami to replace Parking meters with trees to help improve the air quality and it's got all kinds of benefits,” she said.

Some of those benefits include less gasoline emissions since repair vehicles and cash collectors will no longer need to drive to retrieve parking payments.

Since March, South Miami has already removed 39 pay stations and planted 39 trees in city parks. Meanwhile, the agreement in Coral Gables also includes planting one tree for every 10 parking meters removed.

