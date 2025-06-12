Law enforcement hold public safety forum to discuss Lauderhill rising crime

Lauderhill has struggled with rising crime rates in recent years. Last year the western city in Broward County had eight homicides. Half way through this year they already have five.

Law enforcement leaders across South Florida gathered at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center for a Public Safety Forum earlier today.

The event featured discussions centered around preventing violence in the community.

Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant said people age 15-26 are the most likely to commit crime in the city.

"It destroys a community. It's like a cancer. It takes away all the good that's in the city, because that's what people focus on, right?" she said.

Lauderhill is in the middle of updating its comprehensive plan for public safety. City leaders expect to include solutions like community policing.

