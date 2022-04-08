© 2022 WLRN
Russian invasion of Ukraine sparks fears of a nuclear disaster

Published April 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
A damaged gas mask lies on the pavement at a Russian position which was overran by Ukrainian forces, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 31, 2022. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Ukraine is one of the world’s top producers of nuclear power, and the Russian invasion has raised fears of a potential nuclear disaster there.

Russian troops withdrew from the area around Chernobyl just days ago. But fighting continues around the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety with the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Click play above to listen to this conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

