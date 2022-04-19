© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Disney drops face mask mandate at Orlando theme parks. Mickey Mouse ears still encouraged.

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published April 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
Walt Disney World Resort has dropped its mask mandate for guests at its Orlando theme parks. 

Face coverings are now optional for vaccinated guests including in indoor locations as well as aboard Disney transportation. 

And unvaccinated guests are recommended, but not required to mask up in indoor sites and aboard transit like shuttles, the monorail, and skyliner. 

The move comes after a nationwide mask mandate aboard public transportation including on US air carriers was struck down.

Character meet-and-greets returned to the parks on Monday. 

News newstourismCoronavirusDisney WorldMask Mandate
Danielle Prieur
