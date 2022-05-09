© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
News

WLRN wins 14 Florida News Awards for work produced in 2021

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN News
Published May 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
An image of the exhibit Suzie Zuzek for Lilly Pulitzer at the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum in New York.
Matt Flynn
/
Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum: IRR
The exhibit at the Cooper Hewitt Museum in New York celebrates the work of previously little-known fabric designer Suzie Zuzek. Nancy Klingener of WLRN was a finalist in the Feature Reporting, Cultural & Historical category for the story, ”Her prints made Lilly Pulitzer famous,” at this year's Florida News Awards.

WLRN earned 14 awards in the Florida News Awards competition for journalism produced in 2021, including Overall Station of the Year – for the third time in the past four years. The Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists presented the awards at a ceremony in Orlando on Saturday.

Notable this year: Leslie Ovalle, producer of Sundial, won individual honors for best producer, and the station was a finalist in the large market TV education category for a story included in the statewise “Class of COVID-19” project.

Here’s the complete rundown of WLRN’s honors, all were in the Radio, Statewide category except “Meet one woman on a mission to find hundreds of kids, lost to their schools”:

WINNERS

Overall Station of the Year: WLRN News

Breaking News

Surfside condo collapses

WLRN News Team

Digital Programming

Class of COVID-19: An education crisis for Florida’s vulnerable students”

Patricia Moynihan, WFSU; Jessica Bakeman, WLRN; the WLRN News Team; and Florida Public Media

Education Reporting, Single Story

For special education students, a potential side effect of COVID-19 school closures: struggling to communicate

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU; Jessica Bakeman, WLRN

Florida Public Media

Education Reporting, Series

Jessica Bakeman on WLRN’s Education Beat

Jessica Bakeman, WLRN

Feature Reporting, Cultural & Historical

Finding the lost children of migrant farmworkers

Kerry Sheridan, WUSF; Jessica Bakeman, WLRN; and Florida Public Media

Public Affairs

The Florida Roundup

Tom Hudson, WLRN; Melissa Ross, WJCT; and the news teams

Individual Achievement

Producer

Leslie Ovalle

FINALISTS

General Assignment

Bill signing at ‘exclusive’ political rally

Jessica Bakeman, Daniel Rivero

WLRN

Series / Franchise, Hard News

Class of COVID-19: An education crisis for florida’s vulnerable students”

Jessica Bakeman, News Team; and Florida Public Media

Feature Reporting, Cultural & Historical

Her prints made Lilly Pulitzer famous

Nancy Klingener, WLRN

Use of Sound

For survivors of trauma at school, pandemic is one more disruption

Caitie Switalski Munoz, Merritt Jacob, WLRN News Team; and

Florida Public Media

Political, Government, Election Reporting | Series

Tallahassee Takeover Selections

WLRN News Team

Television I, Large Market

Education Reporting, Single story

Meet one woman on a mission to find hundreds of kids, lost to their schools” by

Veronica Zaragovia, Jessica Bakeman, the News Team andFlorida Public Media

Click here for the entire list of professional category honorees.

Tags

News Local NewsawardsKey WestClass of COVID-19Surfside condo collapseThe Florida RoundupSundialeducationGov. Ron DeSantisTallahassee Takeovernews
WLRN News
See stories by WLRN News