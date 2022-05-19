Get ready for it to be hot, hot, hot and dusty this weekend

We’re talking a heat index of 100 on Thursday — the temperature you’ll really feel — along with possibly strong thunderstorms on Friday and the arrival of Saharan dust into Florida on Saturday or Sunday, according to Barry Baxter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.

There’s a 70% chance of storms in South Florida on Friday, according to the service in South Florida and higher in other parts of the state. Will the rain tamp down the dust? And the temperatures?

Thursday afternoon could see isolated to scattered storms around South Florida, but these will likely remain confined across the Lake Okeechobee region and interior portions of South Florida, according to the weather service. The Florida Keys may see storm activity earlier, perhaps Thursday night, on a 60% chance.

