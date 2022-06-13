A tropical disturbance could form in the Caribbean Sea this week

A disturbance could form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea this week off the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras, forecasters said.

The system, described as an area of low pressure, had a low 30% chance of formation over the next five days, according to an 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The official start of the 2022 hurricane season was June 1.

The first named storm of the season was Tropical Storm Alex, which formed in the Atlantic on June 5. Before turning into Alex, the system doused South Florida with heavy rain when it was a disturbance.

