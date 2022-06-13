© 2022 WLRN
A tropical disturbance could form in the Caribbean Sea this week

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Michelle Marchante
Published June 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 6.36.17 AM.png
National Hurricane Center
/
A disturbance with a low chance of development could form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea later this week, forecasters said.

A disturbance could form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea this week off the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras, forecasters said.

The system, described as an area of low pressure, had a low 30% chance of formation over the next five days, according to an 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The official start of the 2022 hurricane season was June 1.

The first named storm of the season was Tropical Storm Alex, which formed in the Atlantic on June 5. Before turning into Alex, the system doused South Florida with heavy rain when it was a disturbance.

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.

