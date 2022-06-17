Florida's annual hunt for invasive Burmese pythons is set for August

Florida's annual prize-winning hunt for invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades is slated to begin Aug. 5.

The event typically draws hundreds from across the country.

At a news conference Thursday in the Everglades, Gov. Ron DeSantis noted that last year’s “Python Challenge” involved more than 600 people from 25 states.

Prizes include $2,500 for the most pythons caught and $1,500 for the longest snake. Participants must register and complete an online training course.

The snakes have virtually no natural enemies in the Everglades and have decimated native populations of mammals, birds and other reptiles.

The hunt ends Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.

