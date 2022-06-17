© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Florida's annual hunt for invasive Burmese pythons is set for August

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 17, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT
Pat Lynch SFWMD
/

Florida's annual prize-winning hunt for invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades is slated to begin Aug. 5.

The event typically draws hundreds from across the country.

At a news conference Thursday in the Everglades, Gov. Ron DeSantis noted that last year’s “Python Challenge” involved more than 600 people from 25 states.

Prizes include $2,500 for the most pythons caught and $1,500 for the longest snake. Participants must register and complete an online training course.

The snakes have virtually no natural enemies in the Everglades and have decimated native populations of mammals, birds and other reptiles.

The hunt ends Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.

Associated Press
