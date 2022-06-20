A new airline, Norse Atlantic, brings direct flights from Fort Lauderdale to Europe

Direct air service from Fort Lauderdale to Europe was resurrected on Monday as the startup discount carrier Norse Atlantic Airways readied its first flight to Oslo, Norway.

The new airline, whose U.S. headquarters is in Fort Lauderdale, reportedly will start flights to Paris and other European cities from the Broward County airport later this year.

Norse launched its service last week out of JFK International Airport in New York and plans to start flights from Orlando International Airport on July 5. The first flight out of Fort Lauderdale was scheduled to leave Monday at 3:30 pm. Eastern time, landing in Oslo, the capital of Norway, at 6:35 a.m. local time Tuesday.

