Broward County report alleges Fort Lauderdale's top building official improperly authorized building permits

A Broward County inspector general alleges that the City of Fort Lauderdale’s top building official improperly authorized building permits for a beachfront luxury condo and two other construction projects in the city.

In a letter dated Wednesday to Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and city commissioners, Inspector General John W. Scott declared John Travers, who leads the city’s building services division, “engaged in misconduct by evading the dictates of the Florida Building Code in the fashion by which he, personally, or BSD [Building Services Division] under him, allowed construction or renovation on three building projects in the City of Fort Lauderdale.”

The letter was based on a 514-page report by the county inspector general’s office. The report contains multiple exhibits including inter-departmental emails, form, and other communications.

