News

Broward County report alleges Fort Lauderdale's top building official improperly authorized building permits

WLRN 91.3 FM | By David Lyons - Sun Sentinel
Published June 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
aids_tower_fort_lauderdale.jpeg
City of Fort Lauderdale
/
Courtesy

A Broward County inspector general alleges that the City of Fort Lauderdale’s top building official improperly authorized building permits for a beachfront luxury condo and two other construction projects in the city.

In a letter dated Wednesday to Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and city commissioners, Inspector General John W. Scott declared John Travers, who leads the city’s building services division, “engaged in misconduct by evading the dictates of the Florida Building Code in the fashion by which he, personally, or BSD [Building Services Division] under him, allowed construction or renovation on three building projects in the City of Fort Lauderdale.”

The letter was based on a 514-page report by the county inspector general’s office. The report contains multiple exhibits including inter-departmental emails, form, and other communications.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

News newsBroward CountyFort Lauderdale
