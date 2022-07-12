© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Environment
In South Florida, where the Everglades meet the bays, environmental challenges abound. Sea level rise threatens homes and real estate. Invasive species imperil native plants and animals. Pesticides reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, but at what cost? WLRN's award-winning environment reporting strives to capture the color and complexity of human interaction with one of the most biodiverse areas of the planet.

Keys marine sanctuary looks to add almost a thousand square miles

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Nancy Klingener
Published July 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
a fish swims past deepwater coral reefs.
NOAA
/
Pulley Ridge in the Gulf of Mexico is home to mostly undisturbed plate corals. The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is proposing adding the area to its boundaries.

A new plan to manage the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary would add almost 1,000 square miles to the sanctuary.

The public has until Oct. 18 to comment on the Restoration Blueprint released Tuesday. It would increase the sanctuary's size by more than 25%, from 3,803 to 4,795 square miles. The sanctuary currently includes water encompassing the Keys from North Key Largo to the Dry Tortugas. It was designated in 1990 to protect the Keys coral reef and associated ecosystems.

Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman acknowledged a lot of the problems facing coral reefs are outside of local control. Those include stony coral tissue loss disease and catastrophic bleaching caused by global warming.

"Water quality, temperature stress, these are things that are bigger and harder to change," she said. "However we can do things locally, that can make our system more resilient, and we must."

The blueprint includes adding a new 259-square-mile area to the sanctuary to protect the deepwater corals at Pulley Ridge in the Gulf of Mexico, west of the Dry Tortugas.

It would also add new protections to special zones in 465 square miles on the marine sanctuary, where rules would vary from no entry to idle speed. And it would create new zones for coral restoration, protecting coral nursery areas and areas where corals are being transplanted back onto the reef.

The Keys reef is at a "tipping point," said Andy Bruckner, the sanctuary's research coordinator.

"Our reefs could be one of the first major U.S. ecosystems to collapse in this century," he said.

With a local economy that largely relies on the marine ecosystem through tourism and commercial fishing, Bruckner said it's incumbent on the local community to do everything it can to make the reef more resilient.

An earlier draft of the plan for the sanctuary drew fierce local opposition to proposals to limit fishing and entry in some areas.

Tags

News newsLocal Newsenvironmentcoral reefsFlorida Keys National Marine SanctuaryFlorida Keys
Nancy Klingener
Nancy Klingener covers the Florida Keys for WLRN. Since moving to South Florida in 1989, she has worked for the Miami Herald, Solares Hill newspaper and the Monroe County Public Library.
See stories by Nancy Klingener
Related Content
pillar_coral_disease_keys_nick_zachar_noaa_.jpg
  1. Keys Sanctuary Unveils Plan To Protect Reef, Surrounding Habitats
  2. NOAA Targets 7 'Iconic' Keys Reefs For $100 Million Restoration
  3. Coral Disease Prompts Unprecedented Rescue Project In South Florida's Waters
  4. Latest Disease A Serious Threat To Florida's Reefs, But All Hope Is Not Lost
  5. Pillar Coral Was Already Rare On Florida Reefs. Now Biologists Say It's 'Extinct'
  6. New Study Finds Corals Can Double The Power Of Reefs To Defend The Coast