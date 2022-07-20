© 2022 WLRN
Florida leads Southeast in solar, according to new report

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published July 20, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
fpl25_fpl_biz_jad.jpeg
Miami Herald

Florida leads the Southeast in solar capacity, according to a new report. 

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy ranked utilities throughout the Southeast based on solar power watts sourced to customers and on projections for capacity in 2025.

The top rankers are OUC, Tampa Electric FP&L and Duke Energy Florida.

But Bryan Jacob of the alliance says FP&L parent company NextEra recently announced a plan to stop all carbon emissions by 2045. 

“It’s the first time any utility in the Southeast really has expressed an ambition at the level and scale that we have been encouraging them to.”  

Meanwhile FP&L pushed anti-solar legislation this spring, which the governor vetoed. 

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Amy Green
