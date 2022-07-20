The FDA is weighing oversight changes after baby formula and Juul troubles

The head of the Food and Drug Administration is asking for a review of the agency’s food and tobacco programs.

Robert Califf's announcement follows months of criticism over his agency's handling of the baby formula shortage and e-cigarette reviews.

Califf is trying to push past several controversies that have dominated his second stint running the agency.

Califf says a nongovernmental research group will convene experts to deliver the evaluations within 60 business days.

The agency has been hammered for the delayed response to contamination problems at the country’s largest infant formula plant. It also has been criticized over its handling of e-cigarette applications from Juul and other vaping companies.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida. To see more, visit .