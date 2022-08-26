Paxlovid showed no benefit in COVID patients ages 40-65, a new study says

Pfizer’s pill for treating COVID-19 patients appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults, according to a large study by Israeli researchers.

The Israeli study of more than 100,000 patients showed Paxlovid significantly reduced hospitalization and death among people older than 65, similar to past research.

But adults ages 40 to 65 didn't show any measurable benefit in the study, which was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The results raise questions about the U.S. government’s use of Paxlovid, which has become the go-to treatment for COVID-19.

The Biden administration has spent more than $10 billion purchasing the drug and making it available at thousands of pharmacies through its test-and-treat initiative.

