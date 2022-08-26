© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Paxlovid showed no benefit in COVID patients ages 40-65, a new study says

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 26, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
AP
Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Pfizer’s pill for treating COVID-19 patients appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults, according to a large study by Israeli researchers.

The Israeli study of more than 100,000 patients showed Paxlovid significantly reduced hospitalization and death among people older than 65, similar to past research.

But adults ages 40 to 65 didn't show any measurable benefit in the study, which was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The results raise questions about the U.S. government’s use of Paxlovid, which has become the go-to treatment for COVID-19.

The Biden administration has spent more than $10 billion purchasing the drug and making it available at thousands of pharmacies through its test-and-treat initiative.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida. To see more, visit .

Tags

News newsCOVID-19Paxlovidhealth
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. Los Angeles leaders are poised to enact one of the nation's strictest vaccine mandates, a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or even a Lakers game. The City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, is scheduled to consider the proposal and most members have said they support it as a way of preventing further COVID-019 surges. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
  1. Grassroots work leads to vaccination success in Georgia refugee community
  2. The FDA has given Novavax's COVID vaccine emergency use authorization for adolescents
  3. Pfizer asks FDA to greenlight new omicron booster shots, which could arrive this fall