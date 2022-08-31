© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Former fiancee accused new Broward School Board member of abuse. He denies it

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Anthony Man | South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published August 31, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT
New Broward County School Board member Ryan Reiter at swearing-in ceremony at school district headquarters in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.
Joe Cavaretta
/
South Florida Sun Sentinel
New Broward County School Board member Ryan Reiter at swearing-in ceremony at school district headquarters in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

Ryan Reiter, appointed Friday to the Broward School by Gov. Ron DeSantis, was accused by a former fiancee of abuse in a court filing five years ago. For most of 2017 and 2018, records show, he was prohibited by court order from having contact with her.

In requesting the injunction for protection, the woman said there was “verbal and physical abuse,” and Circuit Judge Michael Kaplan issued several short-term orders for Reiter to stay away from her as the case proceeded, then an order of protection that lasted a year.

In a petition for protection, filed in Broward County Circuit Court on July 19, 2017, the woman described a volatile relationship with confrontations fueled by alcohol. She said she “always forgave him because I thought he was under stress and gone through the death of a family member.”

Read more at our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

News Local NewsBroward School BoardeducationFlorida politics
Anthony Man | South Florida Sun Sentinel
See stories by Anthony Man | South Florida Sun Sentinel
