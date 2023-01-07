Miami City Commission in a stalemate over District 2 vacancy

Miami elected officials were in a U.S. House of Representatives-like stalemate on Saturday trying to decide how to replace their former colleague on the city commission.

Commissioners Joe Carollo, Alex Diaz de la Portilla, Christine King, and Manolo Reyes battled it out on the dais over whether to appoint a replacement for Ken Russell — who resigned late last month — or call for a special election where residents of Miami's District 2 would choose their own representation.

The Saturday morning special meeting, called just a day before the commission's deadline to appoint Russell's replacement, lasted into the evening with little progress to show for the nearly six hours of deliberation.

After hearing from 16 applicants for the seat and going through hours of public comment, the elected commissioners were split down the middle with how to proceed.

Commissioner Reyes said from the dais that he had to "vote [his] conscience" and ask for a special election on behalf of the people of District 2. He offered to donate money from his office's funds to reduce the cost of a special election, which is estimated (at the high-end) to cost about $330,000.

Commissioner King, who herself was a candidate for appointment to District 5 in 2020, said she has stayed steadfast in her position that an election is the right way to go.

"The people should decide who their representative should be," King said from the dais.

On the other side of the argument were Carollo and Diaz de la Portilla.

Carollo argued that a special election would be too costly and take too much time for someone who would only serve until general elections this November. Carollo said he liked several of the candidates who applied for the position, but would throw his lot with whomever King chose, in an effort to push her to appoint.

Diaz de la Portilla contended that the people of District 2 need representation right away, and shouldn't have to wait the time it would take to do an election.

In a moment that resembled the recent litany of unsuccessful votes for U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the commissioners went through four ballots with the same result: Carollo and Diaz de la Portilla voting to appoint, Reyes and King choosing no appointment. Without a majority of three votes for one candidate, the votes failed.

Though King wanted to call for a special election after the first unsuccessful ballot because she and Reyes did not plan to change their positions, Carollo and Diaz de la Portilla pushed for more rounds of voting until someone changed their mind.

"It doesn't matter how many rounds. It could be 25 rounds," Diaz de la Portilla said from the dais.

After multiple breaks, the commission finally decided to adjourn the meeting just before 6 p.m. and postpone their decision until Sunday at 2 p.m. Diaz de la Portilla said King would have time to reflect overnight and he hoped she would change her mind and move for an appointment.

Scores of public commenters came to speak before the commissioners adjourned.

While some speakers pleaded with commissioners to hold a special election and give them a voice, others gave vocal endorsements to a few of the 16 people who put their names in to be considered for appointment.

A number of commenters spoke on behalf of applicant Martin Zilber, a former Miami-Dade County judge who resigned in 2021 following accusations that he was missing work and making his assistants do personal errands. Diaz de la Portilla indicated his preference was to appoint Zilber. Last year, an ethics panel found probable cause that Diaz de la Portilla used a city employee to run personal errands for him.

Other commenters endorsed James Torres, a downtown community activist and president of Miami's Downtown Neighbors Alliance.

Other notable applicants include Kendall Coffey, former U.S. Attorney the Southern District of Florida, who resigned after being accused of biting a nightclub dancer.