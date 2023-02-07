South Florida to receive more than $180 million for sea level rise projects

South Florida is getting more than $180 million of bigger pipes, stronger stormwater pumps and higher canals to deal with rising sea levels — the majority of this year’s state funds.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the latest round of Resilient Florida grants on Monday afternoon. South Florida cities, which face the highest risk to life and property value from the two feet of sea level rise expected in the state by 2060, took home most of the $275 million pot.

The cash will fund 75 projects ranging from raising the banks of the C-8 canal in North Miami-Dade to potentially turning a Miami Beach golf course into a park that holds floodwater to elevating roads in the Florida Keys.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

