Tornado damages homes, flips cars in Palm Beach County

Residents are cleaning up the damage and debris left behind by a tornado that passed through several communities in the northern part of Palm Beach County over the weekend. The powerful storm system overturned cars and boats, damaged homes and uprooted large trees.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the category EF-2 tornado — with maximum winds of 130 miles per hour — touched down in the City of Palm Beach Gardens just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The storm did most of its structural damage in the Sanctuary Cove neighborhood.

Images from the community showed cars flipped over on top of each other, shattered windows and cracked tree limbs resting on vehicles and homes. Debris littered the streets. The roof of one apartment building was partially gone.

One surprised neighbor told WLRN the tornado was "unnerving."

The National Weather Service said that the tornado began east of I-95, moved northeast across A1A and passed south of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. The strong storm turned more north-northeasterly after wreaking havoc through Sanctuary Cove and crossing PGA Boulevard near the intersection with U.S. 1.

“After a short trek up U.S. 1, the tornado dissipated before reaching Juno Beach,” NWS said.

PGA Blvd. and U.S. 1 east of the intracoastal waterway remained closed Monday due to storm damage. The city engineer and other building officials in Palm Beach Gardens are still assessing structural damage throughout the affected areas, according to city police.

1 of 10 — Extensive tornado Damage in Palm Beach Gardens Cars are stacked up at the Point apartments in Palm Beach Gardens, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The area near PGA Blvd., and A1A suffered extensive damage Saturday evening from a tornado touchdown. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel / South Florida Sun Sentinel 2 of 10 — Extensive tornado Damage in Palm Beach Gardens Manuel Clemente clears downed trees from his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The area near PGA Blvd., and A1A suffered extensive damage Saturday evening from a tornado touchdown. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel / South Florida Sun Sentinel 3 of 10 — Sanctuary Cove3.jpg 4 of 10 — Extensive tornado Damage in Palm Beach Gardens Damage is seen at the Sanctuary Cove apartments in Palm Beach Gardens, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The area near PGA Blvd., and A1A suffered extensive damage Saturday evening from a tornado touchdown. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel / South Florida Sun Sentinel 5 of 10 — Extensive tornado Damage in Palm Beach Gardens A palm tree rests on a home in Palm Beach Gardens, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The area near PGA Blvd., and A1A suffered extensive damage Saturday evening from a tornado touchdown. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel / South Florida Sun Sentinel 6 of 10 — Extensive tornado Damage in Palm Beach Gardens Residents look over the damage in Palm Beach Gardens, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The area near PGA Blvd., and A1A suffered extensive damage Saturday evening from a tornado touchdown. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel / South Florida Sun Sentinel 7 of 10 — Extensive tornado Damage in Palm Beach Gardens A Mahogany tree snapped like a twig is seen in Palm Beach Gardens, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The area near PGA Blvd., and A1A suffered extensive damage Saturday evening from a tornado touchdown. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel / South Florida Sun Sentinel 8 of 10 — Extensive tornado Damage in Palm Beach Gardens Workers restore power in Palm Beach Gardens, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The area near PGA Blvd., and A1A suffered extensive damage Saturday evening from a tornado touchdown. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel / South Florida Sun Sentinel 9 of 10 — 2-Sanctuary Cove2.jpg A tree branch fells straight into a car after a tornado in Palm Beach Gardens. WLRN 10 of 10 — 1-Sanctuary Cove1.jpg Damage is seen at the Sanctuary Cove apartment buildings in Palm Beach Gardens. WLRN

To date, the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department are monitoring several intersections without power and have cleared several major roadways including A1A and Burns Road. The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has not reported any major injuries or fatalities.

The strike came just month after Hurricane Ian triggered another EF2 tornado in Palm Beach, this one reaching 125 mph and damaging several apartment buildings in Kings Point. It blew off roofs from top-floor apartments in the neighborhood west of Delray Beach, with 30 people evacuated and two transported to a local hospital — including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

