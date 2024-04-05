Here's what time the eclipse will be visible in your region

Monday April 8, a solar eclipse will cross from Texas to Maine, putting over 30 million people in the path of totality, with a partial eclipse visible briefly for millions more.

What is totality and why does it matter?Totality in the U.S. starts around 1:30 pm CT/2:30 ET and continues til 2:30 pm CT/3:30 pm ET lasting for a few minutes in each location.

The folks at NASA have a detailed breakdown for anyone in the U.S. just pop in your zip code.

If you're lucky enough to find yourself in the path of totality, you can also find a minute by minute breakdown of when totality begins in your area, here.

Solar eclipse 2024: Follow the path of totality

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.