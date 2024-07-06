Shooting at a birthday party in northern Kentucky leaves 4 people dead, 3 wounded
Four people were killed and three others were wounded by gunfire inside a house in northern Kentucky early Saturday morning, according to local police.
The 21-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted wound after fleeing the scene.
The Florence Police Department said officers were dispatched at 2:51 a.m. to a birthday party inside a private residence in Florence, a city outside Cincinnati.
Officers found four people dead at the scene — Melissa Parrett, 44; Shane Miller, 20; Hayden Rybicki, 20; and Delaney Eary, 19. Parrett had organized the birthday party for her 21-year-old son.
The suspect, identified as Chase Garvey, was not invited and had shown up to the celebration, police Chief Jeff Mallery said in a press conference.
Three other gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital, where they "appear stable" and able to make a full recovery, Mallery added.
Mallery added that officers were able to locate Garvey with the help of "partygoers" at the scene, who gave a description of Garvey and his vehicle.
"We never dealt with this before," Mallery said. "This is the first time we had a mass shooting in Florence, so yeah it's very emotional."
Officers later found Garvey driving on the road, near U.S. Route 42. Garvey and the officers were involved in a car chase before he veered off the road and crashed into a ditch.
There, officers discovered that Garvey had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. Law enforcement officials said they believe he acted alone.
Copyright 2024 NPR