A single-engine plane crashes near a Pennsylvania airport, injuring 5 passengers

A single-engine airplane carrying five people crashed and burst into flames Sunday in the parking lot of a retirement community near a small airport in suburban Pennsylvania, and everyone on board survived, officials and witnesses said.

The fiery crash happened around 3 p.m. just south of Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township, police chief Duane Fisher told reporters at an evening briefing. All five victims were taken to hospitals in unknown condition. Nobody on the ground was hurt, the chief said.

Brian Pipkin was driving nearby when he noticed the small plane climbing before it suddenly veered to the left.

"And then it went down nose first," he told The Associated Press. "There was an immediate fireball."

Pipkin called 911 and then drove to the crash site, where he recorded video of black smoke billowing from the plane's mangled wreckage and multiple cars engulfed in flames in a parking lot at Brethren Village. He said the plane narrowly missed hitting a three-story building at the sprawling retirement community about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

A fire truck from the airport arrived within minutes, and more first responders followed quickly.

"It was so smoky and it was so hot," Pipkin said. "They were really struggling to get the fire out."

A dozen parked cars were damaged and Brethren Village residents were briefly asked to shelter in place as a precaution, Fisher said.

"I don't know if I'd consider it a miracle, but the fact that we have a plane crash where everybody survives and nobody on the ground is hurt is a wonderful thing," the police chief added.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed there were five people aboard the Beechcraft Bonanza. Its planned flight and destination were not released soon after the crash.

The conditions of the five also were not immediately known and authorities didn't elaborate on how they survived the crash.

Air traffic control audio captured the pilot reporting that the aircraft "has an open door, we need to return for a landing." An air traffic controller is heard clearing the plane to land, before saying, "Pull up!" Moments later, someone can be heard saying the aircraft was "down just behind the terminal in the parking lot street area."

The FAA said it will investigate.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said state police were assisting local authorities. "All Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues, and more information will be provided as it becomes available," Shapiro said on social media.

The crash comes about a month after seven people were killed when an air ambulance burst into flames after crashing onto a busy Philadelphia street.



