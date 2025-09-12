© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Consumer confidence drop as inflation goes up

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 12, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

Consumer confidence is dropping, according to a report from the University of Michigan, which is considered a key indicator of consumer sentiment. This latest data point comes after Thursday’s Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed annual inflation at its highest level since January.

Host Scott Tong goes behind the numbers with Bloomberg managing editor Mike Regan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Breaking News Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
More On This Topic