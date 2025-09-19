© 2025 WLRN
As rural populations dwindle in Texas, the future of six-man football is uncertain

By Carlos Morales
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:53 AM EDT

It may look a little different–the field is narrower, field goals are worth more and there's even a 45-point mercy rule–but the passion's all the same. Six-man football is a tried and true tradition in rural Texas. Every Friday night in the fall, the stands are packed, filled with generations of rural Texans donning their school colors and cheering on their home team. It's both celebration and community. But as rural populations decline, the future of six-man football is unclear.

Carlos Morales
