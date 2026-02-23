In pictures: Winter storm slams the east coast

A powerful winter storm hit the northeast U.S. on Monday, leaving millions stranded at home, prompting travel bans — which were lifted by midday— and flight cancellations throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

According to Connecticut Public, some parts of the state got as much as two feet of snow, while some neighborhoods throughout New York recorded as much as 24 inches of snow. Thousands of residents in New York and New Jersey also reported power outages, with nearly 40,000 customers in New Jersey still without power as of early this evening.

Here are images of the areas affected by the winter storm:

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public A plow clears Silver Lane between East Hartford and Manchester, Ct. on Feb. 23.

Seth Wenig/AP / A person makes a recording while laying in the snow in lower Manhattan during a snow storm on Feb. 23 in New York.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public A trio of yard decorations in Willington, Conn. are coated with snow on Feb. 23, during a nor'easter that pounded the state with up to two feet of snow in some areas.

Elena Eberwein/NHPR / Residents shovel snow in East Boston, Mass., on Feb. 23.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images / A person skis through the streets of Brooklyn as blizzard conditions continue on Feb. 23 in New York City.

Ryan Murphy/Getty Images / Ducks swim in The Pond during snowfall in Central Park on Feb. 23 in New York City.

Jeremy Weine/Getty Images / Birds fly between a tree and a railing amid heavy snow on February 23, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images / Children sled on Cedar Hill in Central Park in New York on Feb. 23 during a snow storm.