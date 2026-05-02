Americans aren't sleeping enough. Here's what could help

Adults should be getting at least seven hours of sleep each night, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

"Below that, there's clear evidence that you're going to feel lethargic during the day," says James Rowley, a pulmonologist and the program director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship at Rush University Medical Center, as well as a past president of the AASM board of directors.

Rowley also says not getting enough sleep is linked with cardiometabolic disorders like diabetes and obesity, as well as cardiovascular problems.

But many in the U.S. are not sleeping enough. A new data brief, published this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), finds that 30.5% of U.S. adults surveyed in 2024 are getting less than the recommended amount.

The results have not changed much since 2020, when CDC researchers found that just under 30% of U.S. women and men were sleeping less than seven hours a night.

Some people are working multiple jobs or shifts that cut into their sleeping time. But others are just doomscrolling, says Rowley, who was not involved in the paper.

"Many patients tell me they go to bed with their cellphone, laptop or tablet," he says. "Patients tell me they see one YouTube video and before they know, it's an hour later." Some people are gaming, and others are watching TV late into the night.

For many, that time could be better spent sleeping — an activity in which the brain repairs and restores itself. "A lot of people could go to bed earlier if they chose to," Rowley says.

Others may be dealing with insomnia, which could require additional interventions, Rowley says. The survey found that around 15% of people have trouble falling asleep and that around 18% struggle to stay asleep.

A separate publication, also released this week, finds that around 13% of U.S. adults are using sleep aids nightly, including prescription medications, over-the-counter supplements and marijuana or cannabidiol products.

Rowley encourages those who are self-medicating to seek medical advice.

"If you're taking something every night, you really should be talking to your physician," he says. "There may be a sleep disorder or other things that are interrupting your sleep that we could get to the cause of."

He considers sleep to be as essential as diet and exercise for having a healthy life.

If you're chasing that well-rested feeling and want more high-quality sleep, NPR has some science-based tips to try:

If you stay up too late and get amped up …

Start a nightly wind-down ritual that includes a cool, dim environment and activities that calm you, NPR's Life Kit recommends. Turn down lights in the home. Lower light triggers the release of melatonin, which tells the body it's time to sleep. Also try taking a shower or bath before going to bed. Going from a warm environment to a cooler one can promote sleep.

If you're not getting enough sleep at night …

Make up for that missing sleep at other times. "If you're somebody who needs seven hours of sleep a night, then you really need 49 hours a week," Dr. Chris Winter, a sleep specialist in Charlottesville, Va., told NPR. Midday naps and sleeping in on weekends can help make up for temporary sleep deficits.

If you lie awake, with a racing mind …

The gold standard for calming your "sleep anxiety" is cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia. For tonight, try some tips from the practice. For instance, schedule "worry time" that's separate from bedtime. Try taking 10 to 15 minutes each day to write out what's bothering you. It can help your brain relax when your head hits the pillow, Life Kit reports.

Better sleep tonight starts in the morning …

Science shows that good sleep is tied to your daytime habits. Here's how to adjust them to boost your circadian rhythm: Get a dose of morning sunlight, which serves as your body's natural wake-up call. Move your body during the day so you're physically tired. And, yes, give up the afternoon coffee to promote deep, restorative sleep.

For more sleep knowledge, sign up for Life Kit's special newsletter, Guide to Better Sleep, and get advice sent straight to your inbox.

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