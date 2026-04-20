Biden of Brazil? Lula's geriatric re-election bid risks return of Bolsonarism

Opinion: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is 80 and running for re-election, an egotistical move that may open the door to another reactionary Bolsonaro presidency — this time the son's.

The main candidate Lula will face in Brazil’s presidential elections in October is right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro — the 44-year-old son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Lula and his party should not wait for a late meltdown, like Biden’s cognitive catastrophe in the presidential debate of June 2024, to listen to the concerns about his age.

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