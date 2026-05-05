Hormuz Redux? In Venezuela and Cuba, Trump risks another debacle

Opinion: In Venezuela and Cuba, President Trump risks repeating the miscalculation he's made in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz: thinking bold strikes automatically yield regime change.

Iran’s response to the U.S. military strikes – the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, shutting down much of the world’s oil shipping with alarming ease – suggests Trump made a grand miscalculation. And, on the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says it’s something that could define his legacy. That’s because he’s got two other potential Hormuz-shaped debacles developing in his own hemisphere: in Venezuela and Cuba.

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