Trump shares Venezuela's earthquake failure with its regime

Opinion: Because President Trump insists he "runs" Venezuela, he shares in its regime's abysmal response to last month's earthquakes — and bears the onus for the country's reconstruction.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says that the Venezuelan regime’s response to the earthquakes has been ‘disgraceful,' but that all the blame can’t just be pinned on acting President Delcy Rodriguez and the rest of the regime left behind by Nicolás Maduro.

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