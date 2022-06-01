Meds alone don’t help ADHD, study says; a pioneer in academia and marine science; a teen Beatles tribute band

On this Wednesday, June 1, edition of Sundial:

Meds alone don’t help ADHD, study says

For decades, children have been prescribed medication to deal with ADHD, or Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. A new study shatters the notion that these meds alone actually help.

WLRN is committed to providing South Florida with trusted news and information. As the pandemic continues, our mission is as vital as ever. Your support makes it possible. Please donate today. Thank you.

Nearly 10% of kids in the U.S. share this diagnosis, and 90 percent of them are prescribed some form of medication.

It’s supposed to help with their behavior and improve their academic success. But researchers at Florida International University discovered that might not be the case.

They evaluated a group of children with ADHD and found that they learned the same whether they were taking medication or a placebo.

Dr. William E. Pelham Jr. is the senior author of the study and director at the Center for Children and Families at FIU. He joined Sundial to discuss the impact this study can have on the future of diagnosis and treatment of ADHD in children.

Meds alone don’t help ADHD, study says Listen • 18:58

A pioneer in academia and marine science

For women of color, staying in academic research isn't always common — or easy to do.

Some women are trying to help each other thrive in academia, even when they struggle to find good mentors at their universities.

Professor Nikki Traylor-Knowles teaches and researches coral immune systems at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences .

She is the first Black faculty member of the school and the first Black person to receive tenure there.

Traylor-Knowles joined Sundial to discuss academia and the world of marine science in South Florida.

A pioneer in academia and marine science Listen • 16:25

A local teen Beatles tribute band

In February of 1964, The Beatles spent some time here on Miami Beach soaking up the sun and doing a television appearance.

It was one of their favorite parts of their U.S. tour. Spring forward almost 60 years, and now we meet The Sunset Four, a group billed as the youngest Beatles tribute band in the world.

The four members are young teens. This Sunday, they’re performing a free concert in Coral Gables —it’s a British Consulate event to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Sundial was joined by three of the band members — Oliver Lieberman on guitars and vocals, and twin sisters Zoe and Evangeline Lyons.