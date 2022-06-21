Local teacher to teach Ukrainian refugees in Europe, Fort Lauderdale’s Boring tunnel, ‘CUBA: An American History’

On this Tuesday, June 21, edition of Sundial:

Local teacher to teach Ukrainian refugees in Europe

Many teachers often look for something to do during the summer — tutor, or take a seasonal job.

Some go abroad to participate in programs that teach English to students in other parts of the world.

That's a journey Broward County teacher Jim Gard is about to make after more than 40 years in the classroom. He’s going into Eastern Europe, where he will be working with Ukrainian refugees.

The program he signed up for is hosted by The Eagle-Orzel Educational and Cultural Exchange, Inc., a non-profit founded by two Polish-American educators to facilitate educational and cultural exchanges between the United States and Poland.

However — as you might know, war has broken out in Ukraine next door. That's happened since Gard initially applied for this program.

He is preparing to depart Wednesday for Warsaw, where he's not only teaching Polish students now but also Ukrainian refugee students who need a teacher, too. He joined Sundial to discuss his upcoming project.

Fort Lauderdale’s Boring tunnel

Fort Lauderdale is moving forward in the next phase of possibly building a tunnel from Las Olas Boulevard to the beach.

It’s a tunnel built by The Boring Company, owned by Elon Musk.

A similar tunnel has already been built in Las Vegas, and some of the South Florida mayors went to see it.

Mick Akers, a transportation reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal , joined Sundial to discuss how the tunnel works and whether it’s actually doing what Mr. Musk has promised.

Fort Lauderdale’s Mayor Dean Trantalis also joined Sundial. He is a big supporter of the tunnel, but critics say the idea sounds like a waste of money.

‘CUBA: An American History’

The U.S. and Cuba have always had a close and, at times, intense relationship.

That history goes all the way back to the American Revolution. Did you know some of the founding fathers hoped Cuba would one day become a part of the U.S.?

We’re learning about that history for this month’s Sundial Book Club , by reading the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “CUBA: An American History” by Ada Ferrer.

It explores the island’s history, from its indigenous population to its relationship with the U.S. today.

