© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sun_Dial_Final_1600.png
Sundial

Sundial: Fighting gentrification even in death

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
cemetary brownsville.jpeg
Carl Juste
/
Courtesy of the Miami Herald
The historically Black cemetery Lincoln Memorial Park is the centerpiece of an upcoming exhibition curated by Carl Juste and the Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab.

Carl Juste has been capturing Miami through his camera lens for more than 30 years.

He’s been on the frontlines of South Florida’s history, photographing major moments that shaped and changed us. From Hurricane Andrew in 1992 to the Black Lives Matter protests.

And he uses his personal photo studio in Little Haiti as a public space to host insightful conversations on topics that matter to our community. Carl comes from a long line of activists. His dad, Viter, is one of the founders of Little Haiti and even coined the name.

Big shoes to fill. But Carl continues the tradition.

He’s opening up his studio tomorrow and Saturday leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, hosting a series of public events to invite discussion at IPC ArtSpace in Little Haiti.

call to ancestors flier.jpg

On the Jan. 12 episode of Sundial, we’re joined by Carl and the co-director of this project — Rebecca Friedman of Florida International University’s Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab.

They’re working together on a forthcoming exhibition called 'A Call to the Ancestors.' It focuses on a historically Black cemetery in Brownsville to explore the rituals many of Miami’s communities practice to mark the transition from life to death.

Carl’s working with FIU to bring in some big names, like columnist Leonard Pitts and a curator with the Smithsonian Museum of African American History. They’ll tackle big topics like inequities in Miami’s Black neighborhoods and how climate change affects these communities disproportionately.

On Sundial's previous episode, filmmaker Rico James told us about the life of Scott Patterson, a Wynwood street artist who went by the name "Nobody." Rico’s documentary Nobody Was Here looks at Nobody’s mark on Wynwood’s street artist community before and after his death in 2016.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Tags
Sundial NewsLocal NewsLittle Haiti
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
See stories by Carlos Frías
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. She previously produced Morning Edition newscasts at WLRN and anchored the midday news. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena