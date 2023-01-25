© 2023 WLRN

Sundial

Sundial: Dave Barry on the oddities of swamplife and how his mother influenced his unique sense of humor

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published January 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Dave Barry posing with a cockroach pool float for his 2016 Holiday Gift Guide for the Miami Herald.

Dave Barry’s at it again.

The comedic writer has written for the Oscars, authored more than 25 books and became the first humor writer to win a Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

And now, Barry’s written a new book. Swamp Story is due out in May, just in time for the swampiest part of the South Florida season.

His comedic misdirection earned him a loyal readership at the Miami Herald. And he turned that style into a varied writing career.

He’s written non-fiction about what his dog taught him. Both fiction for young adults and novels about ridiculous Florida things for us immature adults.

He regularly dusts off his old Miami Herald byline, and writes the occasional column about an iguana crawling out of a toilet.

And he also puts together an annual gift guide of truly useless gifts that are nonetheless ripe for comedy — you'll regret not buying the onesie that would turn a baby into a floor mop. We are not making this up.

On the Jan. 25 episode of Sundial, we speak with Barry about his upcoming book, life growing up and how his family, especially his mother, influenced his unique sense of humor.

On Sundial's previous episode, we spoke with Cuban-American playwright Nilo Cruz. His Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Anna in the Tropics is showing at the Colony Theater in Miami Beach for its 20th anniversary. Cruz was raised in Miami and his talent was first recognized when he was a student at Miami-Dade College.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. She previously produced Morning Edition newscasts at WLRN and anchored the midday news. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
