Sundial: Dave Barry on the oddities of swamplife and how his mother influenced his unique sense of humor

Dave Barry’s at it again.

The comedic writer has written for the Oscars, authored more than 25 books and became the first humor writer to win a Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

And now, Barry’s written a new book. Swamp Story is due out in May, just in time for the swampiest part of the South Florida season.

His comedic misdirection earned him a loyal readership at the Miami Herald. And he turned that style into a varied writing career.

He’s written non-fiction about what his dog taught him. Both fiction for young adults and novels about ridiculous Florida things for us immature adults.

He regularly dusts off his old Miami Herald byline, and writes the occasional column about an iguana crawling out of a toilet.

And he also puts together an annual gift guide of truly useless gifts that are nonetheless ripe for comedy — you'll regret not buying the onesie that would turn a baby into a floor mop. We are not making this up.

On the Jan. 25 episode of Sundial, we speak with Barry about his upcoming book, life growing up and how his family, especially his mother, influenced his unique sense of humor.

