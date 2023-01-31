Sundial: Photographing the sunrise helped save Mark Potter's life. His photos tell a love story

Mark Potter’s wife sent him out to photograph sunrises. She was certain she was saving his life.

Meanwhile, he was trying to save hers. Judith was fighting ovarian cancer. For three years, Mark was her primary caregiver.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today.

At the time, he was retired from more than 40 years as a hard news journalist. He covered some of the stories that made Miami what it is today. Drug wars, hurricanes, immigration.

Courtesy of Mark Potter / Veteran journalist Mark Potter's book "Sunrise: A Photographic Journey of Comfort, Healing, and Inspiration" is dedicated to his wife, Judith, who died of cancer.

Retirement was supposed to be their time together, his and Judith’s. A time to relax and travel. Cancer had other plans.

In those dark stretches, there was sunlight. Judith convinced her husband to take time for himself. His answer was to photograph the morning sun.

He brought the photos back to her, and they would brighten her mood. His photography became a sort of therapy for both of them.

After Judith died, Mark published the photos. His new book is titled, Sunrise: A photographic journey of comfort and healing. You can find the book at Books and Books.

It features some of Mark’s more stunning sunrise photography — taken at some of the most difficult moments of his life.

It’s more than a photography book. It’s part memoir, part biography, and all love story.

On the Jan. 31 episode of Sundial, we speak with Mark Potter about his photography book and his journalism career.

Courtesy of Mark Potter / Veteran journalist Mark Potter in Colombia in the year 2014. During his time as a journalist, he covered the Cuban Mariel boatlift, the arrest and trial of Panama's General Manuel Noriega, the Mexican and Colombian drug wars, the Haitian immigration crisis, the 1980's Miami riots and cocaine crisis and more.

On Sundial's previous episode, we spoke with "The Chang Gang," and talked about their restaurant, Itamae, in Miami's Design District. Fernando, Nando and Val Chang have been nominated as co-chefs for a James Beard Award, which are like the Oscars of the food world.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Stay in touch with us via text by joining our Sundial text club. Send us your thoughts, ideas or questions by texting the word “join” to 786-677-0767. You can also email us at sundial@wlrnnews.org