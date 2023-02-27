© 2023 WLRN
Sundial

Sundial: How Miami's Black diaspora inspired this Smithsonian museum curator

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published February 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST
Joanne Hyppolite, Ph.D. is the Supervisory Museum Curator of the African Diaspora at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.

Joanne Hyppolite grew up hearing very little about Black history.

She was born in Haiti but raised in Boston, and she went to an Irish Catholic school where they spent a lot of time talking about American history. But not much about Black people’s role in it.

Joanne wanted to tell the stories she rarely heard. She made a career out of helping tell the important ways in which Black people influenced all aspects of American culture.

Now she helps others learn that history. She’s a curator at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. She focuses on the achievements of the African diaspora — and how it shaped America.

South Florida played an important role for her. She got her Ph.D. at the University of Miami. Then she spent eight years as HistoryMiami’s chief curator before taking her talents to D.C.

On the Feb. 27 episode of Sundial, Hyppolite joined Sundial to talk about her national role with the Smithsonian and why she still calls Miami home.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

