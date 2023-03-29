Sundial: Vodou and mangroves — how two immigrant artists make sense of Miami

Two prominent South Florida artists are attempting to view history and the mundane of life through a different perspective explored in their colorful work.

On the March 29 episode of Sundial, artists John William Bailly and Edouard Duval-Carrié joined us to talk about The Miami Creative Movement exhibit at The Center for Visual Communication in Wynwood.

It is highlighting the work of 15 of Miami's leading artists.

Courtesy of John William Bailly / "Francisco and Diego" by John William Bailly. His work is on display at the Center for Visual Communication in Wynwood until Saturday, April 8.

Bailly has lived and worked in Miami for more than 40 years. But when he creates art, he tries to see the place like an outsider.

He’s an artist-in-residence at the Deering Estate, near Cutler Bay. One of the ways he creates art is by hiking into the hardwood forest surrounding the property for inspiration. It’s the kind of place you can take for granted when you live in a big city.

For one piece, Bailly painted the Tequesta burial mound on the property. He tried to envision it as it might’ve been thousands of years ago.

He tries to see a place with fresh eyes and paint from there in an attempt to help others find a new perspective.

He even teaches a class at FIU that treats Miami like a study abroad program. So students who live here can see Miami in a new way.

Bailly has a new film that follows his creative process, from hiking in the mangroves and researching early Miami history. It premieres at the Deering Estate on Sunday, April 16. Find more information here.

Courtesy of Edouard Duval-Carrié / "Tropical Convention, Pink" by Edouard Duval-Carrié. His work is displayed at the the Center for Visual Communication in Wynwood until Saturday, April 8.

For Edouard Duval-Carrié, returning to Haiti as a teenager awakened him to examine his own history.

His family fled Haiti for Puerto Rico when he was a kid. It was the early years of Haiti dictator François Duvalier, also known as "Papa Doc."

Moving back to his birth country was a shock, says Duval-Carrié, who was fascinated by Haitian history and culture and religion because he realized he didn’t understand it.

Duval-Carrié says he still doesn’t.

He tries to make sense of it through his art. His paintings mix religious icons with Haitian mythology and history. They’re playful and surreal.

