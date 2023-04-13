© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Sundial

Sundial: 'Path of the Panther' follows the people trying to save Florida's biggest cat

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published April 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT
panther_keyart_review_v2.jpg
Courtesy of Path of the Panther
/
The film "Path of the Panther" follows the people in Florida on the front lines of the fight to save the endangered species. You can watch it on National Geographic on Earth Day – April 22 and it'll stream on Disney Plus later this spring.

The Florida panther isn’t another sad character in another sad story about dying species. It can be seen as a success story.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today.

The reason we know this is because we have photos of it leaping through the woods. We have videos of it living in natural areas in Florida where we haven’t seen it in decades. Now, we're seeing them with their kittens.

Florida Panther Kitten(s)
Carlton Ward Jr.
/
CarltonWard.co
Florida panther kitten on a private cattle ranch near Immokalee, Florida.

That’s thanks in part to a cinematic new documentary, Path of the Panther. It started as a small project by National Geographic Explorer and photographer Carlton Ward Jr. more than six years ago. He set up camera traps in the woods and caught beautiful images of the panthers thriving.

The filmmakers understood that we, the audience, needed to see the panther to want to save it.

The images are so stunning that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio backed the filmmakers so they could finish the movie. You can see it on National Geographic on Earth Day — April 22. It will stream on Disney Plus later this spring.

The panther’s not out of the woods just yet. But the movie lays a roadmap for how we, Floridians, can bring it all the way back. It’s a story of hope when hope sometimes feels out of reach.

On the April 13 episode of Sundial, Tori Linder, a producer with the film, joined us to talk about how this film fits with ongoing efforts to save this endangered species.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Stay in touch with us by emailing us at sundial@wlrnnews.org.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
