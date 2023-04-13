Sundial: 'Path of the Panther' follows the people trying to save Florida's biggest cat

The Florida panther isn’t another sad character in another sad story about dying species. It can be seen as a success story.

The reason we know this is because we have photos of it leaping through the woods. We have videos of it living in natural areas in Florida where we haven’t seen it in decades. Now, we're seeing them with their kittens.

Carlton Ward Jr. / CarltonWard.co Florida panther kitten on a private cattle ranch near Immokalee, Florida.

That’s thanks in part to a cinematic new documentary, Path of the Panther. It started as a small project by National Geographic Explorer and photographer Carlton Ward Jr. more than six years ago. He set up camera traps in the woods and caught beautiful images of the panthers thriving.

The filmmakers understood that we, the audience, needed to see the panther to want to save it.

The images are so stunning that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio backed the filmmakers so they could finish the movie. You can see it on National Geographic on Earth Day — April 22. It will stream on Disney Plus later this spring.

The panther’s not out of the woods just yet. But the movie lays a roadmap for how we, Floridians, can bring it all the way back. It’s a story of hope when hope sometimes feels out of reach.

On the April 13 episode of Sundial, Tori Linder, a producer with the film, joined us to talk about how this film fits with ongoing efforts to save this endangered species.

