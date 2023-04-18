© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Sundial

Sundial: This poet and educator thinks art is the language of healing

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published April 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
Darius Daughtry is a poet, educator and founder of Art Prevails Project, which aims to strengthen our communities through literature and the performing arts.

Darius Daughtry attacks problems with art.

He meets racism with poetry. He fights gun violence with a sonnet. Poverty with the flick of a pen.

A poem can save a life, he says — if it can unravel the hate beneath the surface.

And that’s what Daughtry does. As a teacher, an educator and an artist. He works to make art and writing programs accessible, like this weekend’s Our Voices: Festival of Words in Fort Lauderdale.

He believes that literature and literacy can literally teach us the language of healing.

Daughtry has seen what art can do. He saw it as a teacher. How he could use hip hop to teach poetry. And poetry to unlock feelings. And feelings to make art. Art that heals — or at least begins to heal.

He breaks through that hardened ground with his Art Prevails Project. He hosts regular writing workshops, panel discussions, original plays and open mics.

On the April 18 episode of Sundial, Daughtry tells us why we should give ourselves permission to create.

On Sundial’s previous episode, the granddaughter of four Holocaust survivors told us how she uses visual storytelling to educate younger generations through her project “The Last Ones.” We spoke with Leslie Gelrubin Benitah on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Stay in touch with us by emailing us at sundial@wlrnnews.org.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
