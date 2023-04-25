Caridad Moro-Gronlier: Reclaiming the word “tortillera” through poetry

Caridad Moro-Gronlier wrote a memoir as poetry.

This took reflecting on her life — and you can tell by her poems… it wasn’t easy.

Her life as a señorita in training. As a Latina expected to stay chaste and become a wife. Later a mother. And, eventually, to understand herself as a queer woman — and to embrace it.

Moro-Gronlier’s traces her journey in the book, Tortillera.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today.

It took redefining the words people used for her, like the slur for a gay woman that she instead turned into the title of her book.

Tortillera is a sort of coming of age … told in poems.

She’s performing her work for O, Miami’s poetry festival during National Poetry Month. She has back-to-back events this week. She will be reading alongside two other poets at Book & Books in Coral Gables on Saturday.

Friday, she will be leading Conjuring Spirits: An Ekphrastic Workshop at The Deering Estate. That event is sold out but there is a second iteration happening Friday, May 12.

On the April 25 episode of Sundial, Moro-Gronlier joins us to talk about a life told in poems.

On Sundial's previous episode, Alberto Ibargüen, the CEO and President of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, joined us to talk about his legacy. He steered millions of dollars into art projects in South Florida that brought art into he hands of residents. He is retiring from his position after 18 years.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Stay in touch with us by emailing us at sundial@wlrnnews.org.