Sundial

The Summer Shorts series is back at the Arsht to tell our South Florida stories

By Carlos Frías,
Helen AcevedoElisa Baena
Published June 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT
Eight people pose for a photo together.
Arsht Center
/
Lolita Stewart-White (center, in orange) is an African American playwright, poet and screenwriter from Miami's Liberty City neighborhood. Ariel Cipolla (center-right, in green) is a Mexican-Argentine playwright in Miami.

Lots of plays roll into town that tell us about other lives in other places. But the Summer Shorts series at the Arsht Center is telling our South Florida stories.

This year, City Theatre is putting on eight plays, 10 minutes each — directed by different up-and-coming local playwrights. They worked with master playwright Vanessa Garcia to mine their stories and tell them on stage. The Theater’s goal is to help support South Florida writers who are Black, Indigenous or people of color.

They're calling this series the Homegrown edition. Two of playwrights were featured on the show today.

Ariel Cipolla was born in Mexico City but raised in Miami. He saw the duality in what it means to be a kid today — sculpting separate personalities for online and the real world. And that’s at the heart of his play, "The Vultures." His play follows three teenage girls, planning to rebrand themselves before starting high school.

Lolita Stewart-White is poet and screenwriter from Liberty City. In her play “Seven,” she explores why people get married. She asks: what would happen if every seven years, couples had to renew that contract?

On the June 15 episode of Sundial, Cipolla and Stewart-White talk to us about why they wanted to write about these different local stories, and see them performed on stage.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
