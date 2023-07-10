© 2023 WLRN
Sundial

South Florida director tells the story of Miami Beach's wild shark hunters of the 1970s

By Carlos Frías,
Elisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published July 10, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT
Robert Requejo Ramos is the director of the South Beach Shark Club documentary. It tells the story of Miami Beach shark hunters in the 1970’s.
Of all the big fish stories Robert Ramos heard while out fishing, the one that caught his attention was about sharks.

Shark fishing, to be exact. Robert grew up on Miami Beach, going fishing with his family. But the Miami Beach of today is very different than the one of the 1970s and 1980s that he heard about. South Beach was a sleepy retirement town — except for the pier on the southern tip, dominated by shark fishermen.

They were a wild bunch. Territorial-like gangs. And the only thing they cared about … was catching the biggest shark. Robert tells the stories of these fishermen and this time in the film, South Beach Shark Club. It’s streaming now on Amazon’s Prime Video and other apps.

Robert uses colorful historical footage to recreate this time. He also interviews those fishermen decades later. We meet a cast of characters with names like Hammer, Seaweed and Seaweed Junior.

On the July 10 episode of Sundial, Ramos tells us about the evolution of shark fishing and how our culture views sharks.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Sundial NewsLocal NewsSouth BeachsharksMiami-Dade
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, a freelance producer, is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
