South Florida director tells the story of Miami Beach's wild shark hunters of the 1970s

Of all the big fish stories Robert Ramos heard while out fishing, the one that caught his attention was about sharks.

Shark fishing, to be exact. Robert grew up on Miami Beach, going fishing with his family. But the Miami Beach of today is very different than the one of the 1970s and 1980s that he heard about. South Beach was a sleepy retirement town — except for the pier on the southern tip, dominated by shark fishermen.

They were a wild bunch. Territorial-like gangs. And the only thing they cared about … was catching the biggest shark. Robert tells the stories of these fishermen and this time in the film, South Beach Shark Club. It’s streaming now on Amazon’s Prime Video and other apps.

Robert uses colorful historical footage to recreate this time. He also interviews those fishermen decades later. We meet a cast of characters with names like Hammer, Seaweed and Seaweed Junior.

On the July 10 episode of Sundial, Ramos tells us about the evolution of shark fishing and how our culture views sharks.

