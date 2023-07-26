© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundial

How a lack of Latina representation in media led this journalist to create The Mujerista

By Carlos Frías,
Elisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published July 26, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A woman in a gray t-shirt crosses her arms.
Gen Calderon
/
Marivette Navarrete is the founder of The Mujerista, a Latina-focused digital media platform based in South Florida.

The people around Marivette Navarrete couldn’t understand why she was so frustrated at the lack of Latina representation in the media.

After all, she grew up in South Florida. Latino voices and Latino culture were all around her. Going to college in Tallahassee taught her there was a world outside the Miami bubble.

She came home and eventually started The Mujerista. It’s an online publication that created a new space for Latina writers — and Latina readers. Marivette curates stories, interviews and opinion pieces on subjects that matter to women of a Latin background.

The issue is close to Marivette’s heart. She’s the daughter of Nicaraguan immigrants. Her mother was pregnant with her when she crossed the Rio Grande.

Most of The Mujerista’s readers come from outside South Florida. Some locals still in the Miami bubble don’t understand the need for a Latina-focused platform. Even some in her family questioned it.

But the Knight Foundation, which supports journalism and the arts, gave her a grant to help The Mujerista grow. And the publication continues to find a wider audience.

Growing up in Miami gave Marivette the confidence to tell her story.

On the July 26 episode of Sundial, Navarette joined us to talk about her mission to help other Latinas do the same.

On Sundial's previous episode, we plucked Tony Mendoza out of his studio and brought him into ours.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.

Tags
Sundial Local NewsNewsMiami-DadeLatin American women
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, a freelance producer, is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
See stories by Helen Acevedo