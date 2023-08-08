Author Ana Menendez seeks adventure and the characters in her new book find it

Miami is her home now, but the writer and author Ana Menéndez has had many homes — all of which show up in her work.

She looks for adventure, and her characters find it.

Her latest book, The Apartment, includes a parade of personalities from Latin America to the Czech Republic. There are risk-takers and recluses. The naive and the scorned.

All of them move to and through a single apartment on Miami Beach throughout the decades. The apartment itself is a ghostly character. Time is a character, too.

Like her characters, Ana has moved through the world with an adventurous spirit. She was a freelance writer in New Dehli, a journalist in the Middle East — Istanbul, Jordan, Cairo. She was a Fulbright Scholar in Egypt.

Riskiest of all? She’s been a metro columnist at the Miami Herald. Now, she teaches at Florida International University, where she’s an English and humanities professor.

Has she finally found a place to call home?

On the Aug. 3 episode of Sundial, Menéndez joined us to talk about her new novel The Apartment and finding "home" in different places.

