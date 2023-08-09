© 2023 WLRN
Sundial

How DJ Laz's music powered Miami's block parties

By Carlos Frías,
Elisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published August 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
DJ Laz is known as one of the originators of "Miami booty music." He mixed Miami Bass with Latin rhythms and hip-hop to create mixes crowds could not resist.
Courtesy of DJ Laz
If you turned on the radio in Miami in the 80s and 90s, you probably heard the sound of DJ Laz.

You listened to him alone in your car on your morning drive. And you listened to him with your friends at the skating rink on the weekends.

Lazaro Mendez was the sound of Miami.

He made his name scratching records on the air at Power 96 and HOT 105. He mixed Miami Bass with Latin music — the music his mom played on records at home. He put the two together — and added his own sazón.

He created club anthems like Move, Shake, Drop and Block Party.

He helped bring stars like Pitbull to the airwaves for the first time. And now he’s on Pitbull’s Sirius XM channel every Saturday.

On the Aug. 9 episode of Sundial, Mendez joins us to talk about growing up in South Florida, the creation of "Miami booty music" and why he’s known as “the pimp with the limp.”

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, a freelance producer, is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
